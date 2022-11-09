Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.06 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. Stericycle makes up 2.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stericycle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 15,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

