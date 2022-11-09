Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
CLMB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45.
About Climb Global Solutions
