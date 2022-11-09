Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

CLMB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.