Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.

Clorox Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 871,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,464. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Clorox

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

