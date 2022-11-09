CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £706.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.26.
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
