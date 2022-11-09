CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £706.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,734.75 ($1,997.41). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($345.42). Insiders have purchased 1,063 shares of company stock worth $263,091 over the last quarter.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

