CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

