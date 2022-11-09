Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 754.18%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

