CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $65.84 million and approximately $107.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

