Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.55. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

