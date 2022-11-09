Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 81,982 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

