Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $132.30

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.30 and last traded at $132.39, with a volume of 458499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.20.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 553,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after buying an additional 203,206 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

