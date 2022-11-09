Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
CPSS stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24.
Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services
In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.