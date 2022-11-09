Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

CPSS stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

