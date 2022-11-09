Contrasting Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) & Its Rivals

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) is one of 965 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tango Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million -$58.24 million -6.90 Tango Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.84

Tango Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -381.58% -27.60% -18.81% Tango Therapeutics Competitors -3,200.28% -120.34% -23.13%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tango Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics Competitors 3352 13447 39565 658 2.66

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.30%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

