Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading 6% Higher

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
Corbion Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.
Corbion Company Profile
Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.
