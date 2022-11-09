Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
NYSE:CMT opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
