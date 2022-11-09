Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

