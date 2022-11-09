Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

