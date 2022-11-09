Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
