Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $602.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

