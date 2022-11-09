Cowen Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

