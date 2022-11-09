Cowen Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.