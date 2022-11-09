Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -61.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

