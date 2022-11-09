Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Creative Realities has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of CREX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

