Credit Suisse Group Increases Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $33.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 142.65% from the company’s current price.

RNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $708.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

