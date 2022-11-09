Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head-To-Head Review

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 2.08 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Crexendo $28.09 million 1.95 -$2.44 million ($0.13) -18.69

Analyst Recommendations

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 157.20%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than NextPlat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62% Crexendo -8.17% -0.75% -0.65%

Summary

Crexendo beats NextPlat on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

