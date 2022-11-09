CUBE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $310,380.00 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $37.18 million and approximately $310,380.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00538973 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.28074224 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

