Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Up 3.2%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.10. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

