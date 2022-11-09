Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 190.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.