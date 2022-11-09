cVault.finance Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and $208,438.62 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,850.38 or 0.35681400 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

