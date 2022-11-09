CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.77

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

UAN stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.41. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CVR Partners

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

