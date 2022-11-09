CWS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. 4,672,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

