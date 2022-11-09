CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 135,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 1,706,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,603. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $218.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

