CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after acquiring an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.29. 1,056,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $291.84.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

