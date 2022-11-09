CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,623,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,332,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 15,186,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,498. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

