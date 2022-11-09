CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $55.75 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 25.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $55,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.16. 1,147,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,910. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.21. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

