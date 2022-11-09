CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 577,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,750. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

