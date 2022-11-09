CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 4,939,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,367,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

