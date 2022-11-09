CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

