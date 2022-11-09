CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.93. 7,700,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,691 shares of company stock worth $43,665,206. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

