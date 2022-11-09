David B. Healey Sells 200 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,402. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.