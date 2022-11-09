Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $203.41. 4,626,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,106. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

