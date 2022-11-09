Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

BWA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 1,807,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

