Davis R M Inc. Has $52.01 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

