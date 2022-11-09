Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,483. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.50 and a 200 day moving average of $640.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.