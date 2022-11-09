Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.14. The company had a trading volume of 600,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,091. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.40.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

