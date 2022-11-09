Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $63,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.55. 1,442,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,488. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

