Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Up 1%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.49. 24,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Select Financial ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 187.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $1,570,000.

