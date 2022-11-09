DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

