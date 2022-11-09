DEI (DEI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,851.00

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. DEI has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $25,851.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00322188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.