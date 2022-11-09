Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.36 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

