Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price to $51.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.