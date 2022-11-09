Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($50.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

DPSGY opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $65.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

