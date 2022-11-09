Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.19

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 56026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

DXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$344.36 million and a PE ratio of 26.25.

In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,264. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,054 shares of company stock valued at $86,044.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

